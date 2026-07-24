Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 357,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session's volume of 621,219 shares.The stock last traded at $8.8520 and had previously closed at $9.17.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOS. Zacks Research raised Canada Goose from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canada Goose from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Canada Goose from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Williams Trading upgraded Canada Goose from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $11.66 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Trading Down 2.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.99 million, a P/E ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.42%.The firm had revenue of $325.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 6.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,035 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

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