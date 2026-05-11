Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

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Canadian General Investments Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Canadian General Investments ( TSE:CGI Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$52.97 and last traded at C$52.15, with a volume of 760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About Canadian General Investments

A closed-end equity fund focused on medium to long-term capital appreciation and dividends in Canadian corporations. The Manager utilizes a bottom-up investment strategy in an effort to achieve the Corporations investment objectives. With this type of investment strategy, the Manager first seeks individual companies with attractive investment potential, then proceeds to consider the larger industry, economic and global trends affecting those companies. The Manager attempts to mitigate market risk by maintaining a well-diversified portfolio of primarily publicly-listed Canadian equities with individual positions generally not exceeding 5 percent of the total investment portfolio.

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