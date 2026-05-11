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Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Canadian General Investments logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canadian General Investments shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday, reaching C$52.97 before closing near C$52.15, up about 0.6% on the day.
  • The stock is trading above its recent trend lines, with the 50-day moving average at C$49.24 and the 200-day moving average at C$47.97, suggesting strong recent momentum.
  • The closed-end equity fund has a low P/E ratio of 4.23, a market cap of about C$1.10 billion, and focuses on medium- to long-term capital appreciation and dividends from Canadian corporations.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Shares of Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$52.97 and last traded at C$52.15, with a volume of 760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.03.

Canadian General Investments Trading Up 0.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About Canadian General Investments

(Get Free Report)

A closed-end equity fund focused on medium to long-term capital appreciation and dividends in Canadian corporations. The Manager utilizes a bottom-up investment strategy in an effort to achieve the Corporations investment objectives. With this type of investment strategy, the Manager first seeks individual companies with attractive investment potential, then proceeds to consider the larger industry, economic and global trends affecting those companies. The Manager attempts to mitigate market risk by maintaining a well-diversified portfolio of primarily publicly-listed Canadian equities with individual positions generally not exceeding 5 percent of the total investment portfolio.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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