Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issues Positive Forecast for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperformer" rating on the technology company's stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.55% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLS. Barclays increased their target price on Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $424.78.

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Celestica Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of CLS traded up $11.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,407,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,298. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.83 and a 200 day moving average of $307.90. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. Celestica has a 1 year low of $81.88 and a 1 year high of $423.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $324,618.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total value of $30,892,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 12,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,887,449.28. This represents a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Celestica by 42.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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