Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issues Positive Forecast for TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $134.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an "outperformer" rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's price target indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TFI International from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $130.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised TFI International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.86.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

TFII traded up $8.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 473,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,482. The business's 50-day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98. TFI International has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $149.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. TFI International had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. TFI International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in TFI International by 104.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,737 shares of the company's stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 64,108 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the company's stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting TFI International

Here are the key news stories impacting TFI International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and guidance raised — TFII reported $0.69 EPS versus $0.59 consensus and revenue of $1.95B vs. $1.87B expected; the company updated Q2 2026 EPS guidance to $1.50–$1.60, above Street expectations. This is the primary catalyst for the stock rally. Q1 Results

Q1 results beat and guidance raised — TFII reported $0.69 EPS versus $0.59 consensus and revenue of $1.95B vs. $1.87B expected; the company updated Q2 2026 EPS guidance to $1.50–$1.60, above Street expectations. This is the primary catalyst for the stock rally. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting forecasts and targets — Several firms increased models and targets after the print, which supports momentum and buyer demand. (Benzinga summary of analyst forecast increases.) Analyst Forecasts

Analysts lifting forecasts and targets — Several firms increased models and targets after the print, which supports momentum and buyer demand. (Benzinga summary of analyst forecast increases.) Positive Sentiment: Major upgrade from Bank of America — BofA moved TFII from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target to $161, providing a high-profile endorsement that likely amplified buying. BofA Upgrade

Major upgrade from Bank of America — BofA moved TFII from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target to $161, providing a high-profile endorsement that likely amplified buying. Neutral Sentiment: Other analyst moves are mixed — TD Cowen raised its PT to $153 and kept a Buy; Stifel raised its PT to $136 but remains Hold. Together these moves add liquidity and divergent investor views. Analyst Targets

Other analyst moves are mixed — TD Cowen raised its PT to $153 and kept a Buy; Stifel raised its PT to $136 but remains Hold. Together these moves add liquidity and divergent investor views. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and call available — The company posted its earnings release, slide deck and call transcript, useful for digging into segment performance and margin drivers. Slide Deck

Investor materials and call available — The company posted its earnings release, slide deck and call transcript, useful for digging into segment performance and margin drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholder meeting outcome — Directors were re-elected at the AGM; procedural but confirms governance continuity. AGM Results

Shareholder meeting outcome — Directors were re-elected at the AGM; procedural but confirms governance continuity. Negative Sentiment: Year-over-year EPS and margin context — While Q1 topped estimates, EPS ($0.69) was below last year’s $0.76 and net margin remains modest (~3.9%), indicating profit leverage is still limited; watch margin recovery and cadence of future beats. Key Metrics

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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