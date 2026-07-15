Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Now Covered by Citizens Jmp

Equities researchers at Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "market perform" rating on the transportation company's stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $132.12.

Get CNI alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CNI stock opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $126.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business's fifty day moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.The firm's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $3,079,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,283,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,174,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279,778 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $225,356,000 after purchasing an additional 216,963 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,161,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian National Railway, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian National Railway wasn't on the list.

While Canadian National Railway currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here