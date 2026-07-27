Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$192.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$173.00 to C$192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNR. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$183.29.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$0.82 on Monday, reaching C$182.09. The company had a trading volume of 676,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,911. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$168.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$153.20. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$126.11 and a twelve month high of C$185.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 26.92%.The business had revenue of C$4.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Justin M. Howell purchased 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$152.74 per share, with a total value of C$53,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$53,459. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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