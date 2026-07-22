Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to announce earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $2.8927 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.Canadian Pacific Kansas City's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.95. The stock has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CP

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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