Free Trial
→ Nuclear Is Back. The Next Market May Be Uranium. (From i2i Marketing Group, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

5 High-Yield Stocks With Analyst Support and Room to Run

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 16, 2026
A tablet displaying financial charts and sector icons sits on a glass desk in a city office.

Key Points

  • High-yield stocks can be risky, but cash flow, dividend coverage, and market support help separate opportunity from warning signs.
  • Energy Transfer, Diversified Energy, and Copa Holdings pair above-average yields with operating models that continue to generate cash.
  • JBS and Smithfield Foods offer meat-processing exposure, but margin pressure and commodity cycles make their income stories more nuanced.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

High-yield stocks are attractive for easy-to-understand reasons. When they outpace the S&P 500’s average yield and inflation, they can provide substantial income. But they can also become a double-edged sword for investors. High yields can be, and often are, red flags that point to fundamental changes that have yet to be reflected in dividend payment metrics. Investors' due diligence includes determining what drives the high yield and what the rest of the market thinks of the investment. Fundamentals can be bullish, but the stock price is unlikely to perform as expected if the market isn’t buying it. In this case, high yields are compounded by bullish market sentiment and reasons for investors to buy in.

Energy Transfer: Transferring Energy Volume Into Investor Returns

Energy Transfer Today

Energy Transfer LP stock logo
ETET 90-day performance
Energy Transfer
$18.84 -0.08 (-0.40%)
As of 01:42 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$16.18
$20.70
Dividend Yield
7.17%
P/E Ratio
15.71
Price Target
$23.45
Add to Watchlist
Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a master limited partnership (MLP) operating as a midstream energy company. Both factors are important to this investment, as the MLP structure enables tax-advantaged operations and a high dividend yield, while midstream operators are well-positioned in 2026. Their business is underpinned by volume; growth pillars include natural gas, and macroeconomic conditions favor North American operators.

Energy Transfer’s dividend yield is over 7% as of mid-June. The 7% yield appears unsafe at first glance due to the high payout ratio, but that metric is misleading. GAAP earnings are significantly affected by depreciation, a non-cash charge. The more pertinent factors are cash flow and free cash flow, which enable robust coverage. Running at approximately 1.8x the dividend, free cash flow also enables reinvestment to keep the pipelines running and the network expanding.

Analysts' trends are robust for Energy Transfer. MarketBeat’s data reflect improving coverage, strengthening sentiment, and an uptrend in price targets. The consensus target implies about 20% upside for the Buy-rated stock, while the high-end target points to additional upside beyond that. Either level would put ET near a fresh long-term high.

Stock price chart for ET showing an upward trend noting depreciation masks dividend health.

JBS N.V.: Margin Pressures Create High-Yield Opportunity

JBS Today

Jbs N.V. stock logo
JBSJBS 90-day performance
JBS
$12.18 -0.02 (-0.12%)
As of 01:43 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$11.49
$18.65
Dividend Yield
8.21%
P/E Ratio
7.66
Price Target
$19.00
Add to Watchlist
JBS NYSE: JBS faces headwinds in 2026, but they are offset by a well-diversified business with revenue streams in processed meat and animal by-products. The primary headwind is the U.S. cattle market, which affects the price spread between the cattle they receive and the products they sell. The takeaway for investors is that FQ1’s negative cash burn is seasonally impacted and also affected by one-offs, including accelerated investment. The critical detail is that dividend coverage is reliable in 2026, supported by healthy annualized cash flow and balance sheet.

Analyst trends are bullish for JBS stock, albeit to a lesser degree than ET. Most analysts tracked by MarketBeat are bullish on JBS, giving the stock a consensus Moderate Buy rating with about 50% implied upside. Their sentiment is reflected in institutional activity, which is accumulating shares at approximately a $10-to-$1 pace.

Stock chart for JBS showing a downtrend with indications of a margin concern and deep value opportunity.

Diversified Energy: Don’t Buy It for Growth

Diversified Energy Today

Diversified Energy Company PLC stock logo
DECDEC 90-day performance
Diversified Energy
$13.18 +0.02 (+0.16%)
As of 01:43 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$12.33
$18.90
Dividend Yield
8.80%
P/E Ratio
3.75
Price Target
$21.83
Add to Watchlist
Diversified Energy NYSE: DEC is a U.S.-focused upstream energy operator, but it is not a traditional exploration company. Instead, it targets existing wells with predictable volumes that it can optimize over time. By focusing on mature wells and operating efficiency, the company aims to generate relatively stable cash flow to support dividends.

The dividend yields approximately 8.8% and is sustainable. The payout ratio relative to earnings suggests reliability, but, again, as with Energy Transfer, free cash flow is what matters. It provides a much lower payout ratio, enabling aggressive buybacks alongside the distribution. Analyst sentiment is bullish, with DEC carrying a consensus Buy rating and an average price target that implies about 66% upside.

Stock chart for DEC showing multi-year price action.

Copa Holdings Flies High in 2026 on Growth and Yield

Copa Today

Copa Holdings, S.A. stock logo
CPACPA 90-day performance
Copa
$144.54 +0.14 (+0.09%)
As of 01:43 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$99.32
$156.41
Dividend Yield
4.73%
P/E Ratio
8.44
Price Target
$167.30
Add to Watchlist
Copa Holdings NYSE: CPA is not a newcomer to high-yield watchlists. This Latin American-headquartered airline has been growing at an industry-leading pace for years, driven by industrialization and an expanding middle class. Results in 2026 include double-digit demand, double-digit capacity growth, double-digit revenue growth, and a healthy dividend payment. 2026’s stock price increase has reduced the yield to about 4.8%, which remains high relative to peers and the broad market, and is reliable. The payout ratio is nearly 40% and is compounded by a solid balance sheet and growth outlook.

Analyst sentiment toward Copa remains bullish, with 12 analysts rating the stock a consensus Buy. Coverage and price targets have increased over the trailing 12 months, and the average target implies about 10% upside as of mid-June. That would be enough for a fresh all-time high, while the high-end target leaves room for another double-digit gain.

Growing Latin American economies underpin business growth for CPA.

Smithfield Foods: Undervalued and High-Yielding

Smithfield Foods Today

Smithfield Foods, Inc. stock logo
SFDSFD 90-day performance
Smithfield Foods
$25.64 -0.29 (-1.11%)
As of 01:43 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$21.08
$29.81
Dividend Yield
4.88%
P/E Ratio
10.02
Price Target
$29.88
Add to Watchlist
Smithfield Foods NASDAQ: SFD is another play on U.S. meat processing, specifically pork. The company is supported by robust demand, aided by tight beef markets and their high prices, with long-term forecasts focusing on expansion plans. The company is expanding and modernizing, which presents near-term capital headwinds and long-term opportunities. As it stands, the dividend helps to offset near-term risks, yielding approximately 4.8% at approximately 49% of earnings, while the valuation offsets more. Trading at only 10x earnings, the stock is cheap compared to Hormel’s 16x, and you get a comparable yield.

SFD stock has a consensus rating of Moderate BuyAnalysts see Smithfield rising to an average price target of $30, which would mark a fresh high if reached. Recent revisions suggest the upper end of the range could move higher if the company continues to execute. Catalysts include resilient demand, prepared foods momentum, and progress on Smithfield’s expansion and modernization strategy.

Stock price chart for SFD showing price movement with EMA lines, MACD, and Stochastic indicators from 2024 to 2027.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Energy Transfer Right Now?

Before you consider Energy Transfer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energy Transfer wasn't on the list.

While Energy Transfer currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

Learn More about Thomas Hughes
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Energy Transfer (ET)
4.7706 of 5 stars		$18.88-0.2%7.15%15.73Buy$23.45
JBS (JBS)
4.9967 of 5 stars		$12.210.1%8.19%7.67Moderate Buy$19.00
Diversified Energy (DEC)
4.4026 of 5 stars		$13.210.4%8.78%3.75Buy$21.83
Copa (CPA)
4.847 of 5 stars		$144.820.3%4.72%8.46Buy$167.30
Smithfield Foods (SFD)
3.9441 of 5 stars		$25.62-1.2%4.88%10.01Moderate Buy$29.88
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
tc pixel
June 12 is 9 days away. Move now.
June 12 is 9 days away. Move now.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 11, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
By Sam Quirke | June 10, 2026
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines