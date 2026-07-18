Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Rating Lowered to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.91.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:CP opened at $93.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $93.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,766 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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