Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citizens Jmp upgraded the stock to a hold rating. The company traded as high as C$130.98 and last traded at C$130.30, with a volume of 405987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$127.09.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$128.93.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Dominic Luther Clements sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.68, for a total transaction of C$2,643,678.80. Also, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 65,130 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.24, for a total value of C$7,961,491.20. Insiders sold a total of 99,515 shares of company stock worth $12,279,066 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 2.6%

The company's 50-day moving average price is C$122.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$115.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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