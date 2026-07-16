Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Upgraded by Citizens Jmp to "Hold" Rating

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$128.93.

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Read Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$127.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$122.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$114.07. The company has a market cap of C$112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$96.50 and a 52 week high of C$129.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$118.37 per share, with a total value of C$118,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,110. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 65,130 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.24, for a total value of C$7,961,491.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,515 shares of company stock worth $12,279,066. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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