Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$186.73 and traded as high as C$206.17. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$205.29, with a volume of 266,913 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$215.00 price target on Canadian Tire and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$216.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$194.00 to C$185.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$200.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTC.A

Canadian Tire Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$190.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$186.73. The firm has a market cap of C$10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Tire Co. Limited will post 13.638961 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC.A, TSX: CTC, "CTC") has been a proudly Canadian business since 1922. Guided by its brand purpose, "We are here to make life in Canada better," CTC has built an expansive national retail presence, exceptional customer brand trust and one of Canada's strongest workforces - employing, along with its local Dealers and franchisees, tens of thousands of Canadians. At its core are retail businesses, each designed to serve life's pursuits: Canadian Tire, offering products spanning Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive, and Seasonal & Gardening, bolstered by notable banners Party City and PartSource; Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, offering the best brands of active wear and gear; and Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players.

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