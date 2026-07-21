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Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Canadian Utilities logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Analysts are cautious on Canadian Utilities: The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from six covering analysts, with an average 1-year price target of C$49.14.
  • Recent price targets have mostly moved higher: Several firms raised their targets, including TD to C$48, RBC to C$50, Scotiabank to C$53, National Bank Financial to C$51, and CIBC to C$51, while maintaining hold or sector-perform views.
  • The stock is trading near its 52-week high: Shares recently rose to C$54.49, close to the 52-week high of C$55.30, after the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.89 on revenue of C$1.08 billion.
  • Five stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities.

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.14.

CU has been the subject of several research reports. TD increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

CU traded up C$0.24 on Tuesday, reaching C$54.49. The company had a trading volume of 166,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,914. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.33. The company has a market cap of C$14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$37.13 and a 52-week high of C$55.30.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.4063556 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Ltd, a subsidiary of holding company Atco, offers gas and electricity services. The company's main divisions include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines & liquid (natural gas and water), and Retail Energy. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States and Mexico. Canadian Utilities launched a large venture called Atco Energy, which provides low-cost and sustainable energy solutions for Alberta.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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