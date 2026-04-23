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Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Canon logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quarterly EPS: Canon reported earnings of $0.35 per share, with a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.17%.
  • Stock decline: Shares fell 8.8%, down $2.46 to $25.51 on Thursday, with trading volume of 13,385 versus an average of 81,504 and a 12‑month range of $25.30–$32.34.
  • Valuation and balance sheet: Market capitalization is $22.41 billion, P/E is 10.45, debt-to-equity is low at 0.08, and liquidity ratios are a current ratio of 1.54 and quick ratio of 1.04.
  • Interested in Canon? Here are five stocks we like better.

Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Canon had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.17%.

Canon Trading Down 8.8%

CAJPY stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. Canon has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

About Canon

(Get Free Report)

Canon Inc is a multinational corporation headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, renowned for its imaging and optical products. The company's core businesses encompass the design, manufacturing, and sale of a broad range of products, including digital cameras, interchangeable lenses, printers, scanners, photocopiers, and multifunction office equipment. Canon also offers medical, industrial, and semiconductor lithography systems, supporting sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and electronics.

Founded in 1937 as Precision Optical Instruments Laboratory, Canon initially focused on the development of Japan's first 35mm focal-plane-shutter camera.

See Also

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