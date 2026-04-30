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Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $110.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
eBay logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on eBay to $110 (from $100) with a "neutral" rating, implying roughly a 10% upside from the current price.
  • eBay beat Q1 estimates—EPS $1.66 vs. $1.58 and revenue $3.09B (up ~19.5% YoY)—and returned $639M via buybacks/dividends, but its Q2 EPS guidance of $1.09–$1.14 and lower Q2 GMV guidance disappointed investors.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: the consensus target is about $100.75 with 14 Buys, 19 Holds and 1 Sell, while individual targets range from around $94 up to $122 from different firms.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the e-commerce company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the company's current price.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $100.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $99.96 on Thursday. eBay has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $107.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 120,393 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,504 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in eBay by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $24,250,000 after buying an additional 67,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — eBay reported Q1 non‑GAAP EPS $1.66 vs. $1.58 est and revenue $3.09B (up ~19.5% YoY); GMV rose ~18% helping show demand resilience. eBay Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — eBay returned $639M in Q1 (including $500M buybacks + $139M dividends) and declared a $0.31 quarterly dividend (ex‑div May 29). That supports EPS per share and signals capital‑allocation discipline. eBay Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results (PR Newswire)
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst upside — Needham reaffirmed a Buy and set a $122 PT (~17.5% upside from the open), reflecting confidence in continued growth. Benzinga
  • Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance roughly in line — eBay guided Q2 revenue to about $3.0B (midpoint modestly above some estimates), which offsets some downside in EPS guidance. Reuters: eBay forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates
  • Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions — Morgan Stanley trimmed its PT to $117 but kept Overweight; Bank of America kept a Hold / $110 PT was maintained by others — shows divergent views on near‑term vs. structural story. MarketScreener: Morgan Stanley adjusts eBay price target
  • Negative Sentiment: Below‑consensus EPS guidance — eBay set Q2 EPS guidance of $1.09–$1.14 vs. a ~$1.44 consensus, which likely drove disappointment and today’s share weakness. Yahoo Finance: Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
  • Negative Sentiment: Q2 GMV guide below Q1 level — eBay expects Q2 GMV $21.3B–$21.7B vs. Q1 GMV $22.2B; investors see this as slowing growth momentum. Blockonomi: eBay stock slides despite strong Q1 beat
  • Negative Sentiment: Operational concern — a prolonged multi‑day marketplace outage has raised execution and disclosure worries; length of disruption and unclear root cause weighed on investor confidence. Yahoo Finance: eBay Outage Tests Marketplace Resilience

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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