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Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,350.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
MercadoLibre logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target for MercadoLibre from $2,400 to $2,350 but kept an "overweight" rating, implying roughly a 25.09% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst action is mixed but generally positive — several firms (Barclays, Jefferies) trimmed targets while maintaining buy/overweight stances, and MarketBeat shows a consensus target of $2,685.33 with an average "Moderate Buy" rating.
  • Shares trade around $1,878 with a market cap of $95.25B; the company reported $11.03 EPS on $8.76B revenue in the last quarter and institutional investors own about 87.62% of the stock.
  • Interested in MercadoLibre? Here are five stocks we like better.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded MercadoLibre from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,685.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,878.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,790.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,991.79. The stock has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,593.21 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share for the quarter. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 51.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 602 shares of the company's stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 170 shares of the company's stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company's stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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