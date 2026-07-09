Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $545.00 to $581.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the construction company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.34% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $493.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $463.39.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE:MTZ traded up $11.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $394.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 185,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,296. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $441.43. The business's 50-day moving average is $387.56 and its 200-day moving average is $320.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 64,300 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in MasTec by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 70,500 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,425 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MasTec by 4,223.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the construction company's stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting MasTec

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

Positive Sentiment: MasTec agreed to buy The Superior Group for $1.65 billion in a cash-and-stock deal, a move that should deepen its electrical contracting capabilities and strengthen its position in data center and mission-critical projects. Business Wire article

MasTec agreed to buy The Superior Group for $1.65 billion in a cash-and-stock deal, a move that should deepen its electrical contracting capabilities and strengthen its position in data center and mission-critical projects. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said the Superior deal could boost revenue, EBITDA, and EPS starting in 2026, while also expanding MasTec’s data center electrical capabilities and AI infrastructure footprint. Zacks article

Analysts said the Superior deal could boost revenue, EBITDA, and EPS starting in 2026, while also expanding MasTec’s data center electrical capabilities and AI infrastructure footprint. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on MTZ to $502 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s growth outlook. Benzinga article

Mizuho raised its price target on MTZ to $502 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Optimistic commentary highlighted MasTec’s strong backlog, AI-driven power demand, and broadband/energy-transition opportunities as reasons the stock may deserve a premium valuation. Seeking Alpha article

Optimistic commentary highlighted MasTec’s strong backlog, AI-driven power demand, and broadband/energy-transition opportunities as reasons the stock may deserve a premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Some market coverage focused on the stock as a notable Wednesday mover, reflecting active trading around the acquisition news rather than a separate fundamental catalyst. Seeking Alpha news article

Some market coverage focused on the stock as a notable Wednesday mover, reflecting active trading around the acquisition news rather than a separate fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A few analysts and commentators warned the deal may be expensive and not automatically create value, suggesting investors are also weighing integration risk and valuation concerns. Seeking Alpha article

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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