Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $192.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the software maker's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.11% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Strategy from $440.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.00.

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Strategy Stock Up 2.6%

MSTR stock opened at $170.81 on Tuesday. Strategy has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $457.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 3.55.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategy will post 80.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $456,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,170,938.59. This represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $444,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,658,200. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,452 shares of company stock worth $2,338,569. Insiders own 8.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Strategy in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 136.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,905 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 59.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 22.0% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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