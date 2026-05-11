Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Price

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock's previous close.

FIS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.29.

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Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.0%

FIS opened at $43.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CEO Stephanie Ferris purchased 19,846 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. This represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,440,210 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 191,957 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Clear Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $2,590,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,987 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 25,593 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265,518 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $17,508,000 after buying an additional 82,518 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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