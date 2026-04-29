Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $430.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $525.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.33% from the company's previous close.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Spotify Technology from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $676.07.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.4%

Spotify Technology stock traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.27. 530,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,463. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.23 and a 200 day moving average of $548.45. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $405.00 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In related news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total value of $9,864,842.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,609 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,773.68. This trade represents a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $178,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 36.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company's stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $298,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Spotify reported stronger-than-expected revenue, EPS and monthly active user growth, which supports the company’s top-line momentum. Earnings Call Highlights

Q1 beat — Spotify reported stronger-than-expected revenue, EPS and monthly active user growth, which supports the company’s top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Subscriber strength — Premium subscribers and MAUs continue to climb (near 293M paying users), indicating pricing power and resilience after recent price hikes. Subscriber Report

Subscriber strength — Premium subscribers and MAUs continue to climb (near 293M paying users), indicating pricing power and resilience after recent price hikes. Positive Sentiment: New product/partnership upside — Spotify is expanding into fitness content with a global Peloton partnership (1,400+ classes), which diversifies content and could broaden engagement/ARPU for Premium users. Peloton Partnership

New product/partnership upside — Spotify is expanding into fitness content with a global Peloton partnership (1,400+ classes), which diversifies content and could broaden engagement/ARPU for Premium users. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note: Rosenblatt trimmed its price target from $670 to $500 and assigned a "neutral" rating — a signal that some analysts are tempering upside expectations even though the new target still implies some upside from current levels. Rosenblatt Note

Analyst note: Rosenblatt trimmed its price target from $670 to $500 and assigned a "neutral" rating — a signal that some analysts are tempering upside expectations even though the new target still implies some upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q2 guidance drove the selloff — Spotify forecast Q2 operating income and premium-subscriber additions below Street estimates (operating income guidance ~€630M vs. higher consensus), which triggered heavy selling despite the Q1 beat. Guidance/Reuters

Weak Q2 guidance drove the selloff — Spotify forecast Q2 operating income and premium-subscriber additions below Street estimates (operating income guidance ~€630M vs. higher consensus), which triggered heavy selling despite the Q1 beat. Negative Sentiment: Ad-revenue softness and higher AI investment expectations — Management highlighted ad-market weakness and that AI initiatives could pressure margins near-term, a key reason the stock dropped despite strong reported profit. Ad Weakness

Ad-revenue softness and higher AI investment expectations — Management highlighted ad-market weakness and that AI initiatives could pressure margins near-term, a key reason the stock dropped despite strong reported profit. Negative Sentiment: AI/regulatory and product risks — Reports that Spotify has no firm plan to label AI-generated music (and user tools to filter AI tracks) plus regulatory scrutiny (investigations into playlist practices) add reputational and operational uncertainty. AI Labeling Concerns

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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