Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms "Overweight" Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $800.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $801.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $923.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $811.96.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $19.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $766.13. 209,942 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,224. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $821.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.40. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $764.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $729.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.07 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,738. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $67,969,000 after buying an additional 73,176 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 92,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,677,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,121,000. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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