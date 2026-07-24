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Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates "Overweight" Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Advanced Micro Devices logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its "overweight" rating on Advanced Micro Devices and set a $700 price target, implying about 29.7% upside from the prior close.
  • AMD reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.37 and revenue of $10.25 billion, both ahead of analyst expectations. Revenue also jumped 37.8% from the same quarter a year earlier.
  • The stock has broad Wall Street support, with 30 Buy ratings and a consensus price target of $485.68, while recent insider sales included shares sold by CEO Lisa T. Su under a pre-arranged trading plan.
  • Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $700.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price indicates a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock's previous close.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $485.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $539.69 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $510.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.41. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $584.73. The firm has a market cap of $880.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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