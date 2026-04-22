Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.95% from the stock's current price.

DCBO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Docebo to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.92.

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Docebo Price Performance

NASDAQ DCBO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. 19,851 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,365. Docebo has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $495.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 323,219 shares of the company's stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 267,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,346 shares of the company's stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 33,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company's software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo's platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

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