Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the computer hardware maker's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.41% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.58.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7%

NVDA traded down $3.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.56. The company had a trading volume of 106,111,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,671,422. The company has a market cap of $5.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.82 and a 200-day moving average of $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.1% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 609,786 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $106,347,000 after acquiring an additional 50,990 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co now owns 13,624 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Union Heritage Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.7% during the first quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC now owns 90,340 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 160,470 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $27,986,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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