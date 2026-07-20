Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $66.5390 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.05). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. On average, analysts expect Capital Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Capital Bancorp's payout ratio is 14.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CBNK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,574 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 165,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company's stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards.

Further Reading

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