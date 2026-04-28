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Capital Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Capital Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Capital Bancorp announced a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share (annualized $0.48, yield 1.5%), with a record/ex-dividend date of May 11 and payment on May 27, and a payout ratio of about 13.3% indicating the dividend is well covered by earnings.
  • For the quarter the bank reported $0.73 EPS, missing the $0.78 consensus while revenues of $62.77M slightly beat estimates; the company posted a net margin of 18.44%, ROE of 14.56%, and trades at a P/E of 9.14 with a market cap near $506M.
  • Analysts expect roughly $3.65 in EPS next year, which would support the current $0.48 annual dividend and keep the projected payout ratio low (around 13%).
  • Interested in Capital Bancorp? Here are five stocks we like better.

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Capital Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company's fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $36.40.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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