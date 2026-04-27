Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.42 million.

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Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 50,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,931. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1,198.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBNK shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Capital Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Capital Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital Bancorp

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards.

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