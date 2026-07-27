Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.46 and last traded at $52.4410, with a volume of 14971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial set a $49.50 target price on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Brean Capital lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCBG

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $885.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 21.37%.The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Capital City Bank Group's payout ratio is 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 882,114 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a Florida‐based bank holding company headquartered in Tallahassee. As the parent of Capital City Bank, it offers a full suite of financial services through a network of community banking offices. The company traces its origins to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of continuous operation in its home market.

Through its banking subsidiary, Capital City Bank Group provides retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

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