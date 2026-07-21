Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

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Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. 16,788 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,434. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.31. The business's fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Capital City Bank Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Brean Capital downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $49.50 price objective on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital City Bank Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 997.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,495 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 174,953 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 547,871 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133,923 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 667.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,541 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,575 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company's stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a Florida‐based bank holding company headquartered in Tallahassee. As the parent of Capital City Bank, it offers a full suite of financial services through a network of community banking offices. The company traces its origins to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of continuous operation in its home market.

Through its banking subsidiary, Capital City Bank Group provides retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

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