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Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Capital Clean Energy Carriers logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gapped up premarket: CCEC opened at $21.02 after closing at $19.81 and last traded around $20.675, on light volume (787 shares) following the move.
  • Analyst mix with a "Hold" consensus: Two buys, two holds and one sell leave a MarketBeat consensus of "Hold" and an average target of $24.00, while recent notes include Jefferies' $20 target and Zacks' cut to "strong sell."
  • Fundamentals show cheap valuation but leverage/low liquidity: Market cap ~$1.21 billion and a PE of 7.23 contrast with a debt-to-equity of 1.37 and current/quick ratios of 0.86, indicating higher leverage and tight short-term liquidity.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Capital Clean Energy Carriers.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.81, but opened at $21.02. Capital Clean Energy Carriers shares last traded at $20.6750, with a volume of 787 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Friday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CCEC

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company's stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,204 shares of the company's stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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