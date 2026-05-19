Capital One Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from $168.00 to $248.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the network technology company's stock. Capital One Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $223.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $219.49.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.0%

PANW opened at $245.06 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.18. The firm has a market cap of $199.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.77. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $248.85.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,103,105. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 68,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,434,276.78. This trade represents a 24.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,575 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings, signaling confidence in upcoming results and long-term growth.

Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings, signaling confidence in upcoming results and long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts pointed to strength in subscription revenue and possible upside to remaining performance obligations ahead of earnings.

Analysts pointed to strength in subscription revenue and possible upside to remaining performance obligations ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has also been featured in coverage arguing it could still be attractive despite being technically overbought, which adds to the debate around the recent run.

The stock has also been featured in coverage arguing it could still be attractive despite being technically overbought, which adds to the debate around the recent run. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns the shares are extremely overbought after a sharp rally, so any earnings disappointment in June could trigger a pullback.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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