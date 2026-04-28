Capital Properties Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Short Interest Down 31.1% in April

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Capital Properties Trading Up 1.8%

Capital Properties Inc. ( OTCMKTS:CPTP Get Free Report ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 166 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 241 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,785 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPTP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 million, a PE ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. Capital Properties has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

About Capital Properties

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; leases the undeveloped parcels of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The company was formerly known as Providence and Worcester Company and changed its name to Capital Properties, Inc in July 1984.

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