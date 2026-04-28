Free Trial
→ PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now … (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Capital Properties Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Short Interest Down 31.1% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026

Key Points

  • Short interest down 31.1% — short interest fell to 166 shares as of April 15 (from 241 on March 31), representing effectively 0.0% of shares short and a days-to-cover ratio of 0.1.
  • Shares traded up to $14.50 mid-day with a market cap of $95.7M and a P/E of 65.9, while recent volume (1,201) was below the average of about 2,457 shares.
  • Capital Properties owns roughly 18 acres in downtown Providence under long-term ground leases and operates 23 outdoor advertising locations (44 billboard faces) across Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Capital Properties Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 166 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 241 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,785 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capital Properties Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS CPTP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 million, a PE ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. Capital Properties has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

About Capital Properties

(Get Free Report)

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; leases the undeveloped parcels of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The company was formerly known as Providence and Worcester Company and changed its name to Capital Properties, Inc in July 1984.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Capital Properties Right Now?

Before you consider Capital Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital Properties wasn't on the list.

While Capital Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines