Capital Southwest (CSWC) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $61.4020 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1934 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Capital Southwest's payout ratio is presently 122.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 13,307.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,877 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 120.0% in the third quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capital Southwest

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest NASDAQ: CSWC is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

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