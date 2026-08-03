Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.2230, with a volume of 90228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Monday. New Street Research set a $10.00 target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capitol Federal Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company's fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Capitol Federal Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 113,184 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company's stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation's largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

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