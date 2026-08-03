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3 Humanoid Robot ETFs to Ride a Speculative Trend

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Clare Titus
August 3, 2026
Humanoid robot standing in a data center hallway lined with illuminated server racks and glass-walled rooms.

Key Points

  • Humanoid robots could drive AI's next growth phase, with the market projected to grow from $5.41 billion in 2026 to $50.27 billion by 2035.
  • Because individual robotics stocks carry high valuation risk with little earnings, ETFs offer a diversified way to gain exposure to the sector.
  • The article highlights three ETFs, BOTZ, CHAT, and AIPO, each targeting different aspects of robotics, generative AI, and AI infrastructure.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Much of the debate around artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in 2026 is focused on data centers. It makes sense because AI requires infrastructure. However, to accurately forecast AI demand, it’s important to consider where the technology is going.

One example is the smartphone, which seemingly changed the use case for the Internet overnight. A similar setup could occur in robotics as humanoid robots enter the conversation. Markets and Markets estimates the humanoid robot market at $5.41 billion in 2026. The firm projects the market to reach $50.27 billion by 2035, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1%.

But picking individual stocks carries outsized risk at a time when many robotics companies have high valuations with little to no earnings behind them. A better option for many investors to get exposure to this sector is through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Not surprisingly, investors have several options that address different parts of the robotics market.

Why Humanoid Robots Could Be AI's Next Major Growth Story

Investing is always easy when looking through the rearview mirror. Today, the growth opportunity in NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA is obvious. But in 2019 and 2020, when analysts were recommending NVDA due to the coming artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, many investors dismissed it.

One reason is that the future can be hard to envision, let alone invest in. The second is that, even when that future seems inevitable, the timing is never certain.

With regard to humanoid robots, the launch of Optimus may make it easier to envision that future. But the timing is unclear. Elon Musk is exceptional at selling a vision. But the goalposts for producing electric cars at scale have moved many times.

Shifting goalposts are a good reason for owning sector ETFs. The funds hold a basket of stocks, which reduces single-stock risk. Plus, at any given moment, at least a handful of those stocks could be performing well.

The list of companies actively producing humanoid robots would be too small for an ETF. However, investing in robotic-themed ETFs provides exposure to many adjacent areas, including AI stocks. Here are three options for investors to consider.

A Diversified Bet on Robotics and Automation

As its name suggests, the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF NASDAQ: BOTZ provides exposure to a group of U.S. and non-U.S. stocks. In fact, over two-thirds of the fund’s holdings are in companies outside the United States, including its largest holding, the Swiss company ABB Ltd OTCMKTS: ABBNY, with NVIDIA in second place.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Today

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock logo
BOTZBOTZ 90-day performance
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
$35.49 +0.27 (+0.77%)
As of 10:10 AM Eastern
52-Week Range
$31.88
$41.71
Dividend Yield
0.48%
Assets Under Management
$3.31 billion
Add to Watchlist

The fund has a mandate to invest in companies benefiting from industrial and non-industrial robotics applications, including autonomous vehicles. The fund’s fact sheet highlights humanoid robots as an innovation-led catalyst that can help address growing labor shortages stemming from an aging demographic, colliding with reshoring efforts.

In the 30 days ending July 28, BOTZ is down about 10%, pushing the ETF into negative territory in 2026. Still, for investors seeking diversification across AI technology and geography, the fund is a solid choice.

CHAT ETF Focuses on the AI Behind Humanoid Robotics

Humanoid robots require training, which is a long-term growth driver of generative AI. That’s the focus of the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF NYSEARCA: CHAT. The fund launched in 2023, and its holdings focus on companies involved in generative AI and other related technologies.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Today

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF stock logo
CHATCHAT 90-day performance
Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF
$82.61 +0.65 (+0.79%)
As of 10:10 AM Eastern
52-Week Range
$50.59
$105.20
Add to Watchlist

This is an actively managed fund and, as such, comes with a higher-than-average net expense ratio of 0.75%. However, the CHAT fund has delivered a gain of over 50% in the last 12 months, which makes the higher expense ratio easier to digest.

The fund’s top three holdings are NVIDIA, SK hynix NASDAQ: SKHY, and Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL. In contrast to the BOTZ ETF, approximately 57% of the CHAT ETF’s holdings are of U.S.-based companies.

AIPO ETF Invests in the AI Infrastructure Powering Humanoid Robots

Defiance AI and Power Infrastructure ETF Today

AIPOAIPO 90-day performance
Defiance AI and Power Infrastructure ETF
$28.89 +0.26 (+0.91%)
As of 10:09 AM Eastern
52-Week Range
$19.17
$34.79
Add to Watchlist

If large language models are the how of training humanoid robots, data centers are the where. In fact, humanoid robots are part of the answer to the question, “Why do we need so many data centers?” That’s why many investors have piled money into AI infrastructure stocks.

That's the focus of the Defiance AI and Power Infrastructure ETF NASDAQ: AIPO. The fund debuted in July 2025. The fund has over $865 million in assets under management and has an expense ratio of 0.69%.

In June 2026, the fund was trading over 70% above its initial opening price, though it pulled back slightly in July. GE Vernova NYSE: GEV is the fund’s largest holding by percentage at over 9%.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Right Now?

Before you consider Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF wasn't on the list.

While Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

Associate Editor & Contributing Author

Learn More about Chris Markoch
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)N/A$35.390.5%0.48%27.41Moderate Buy$35.32
Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT)N/A$81.68-0.3%N/A21.50Moderate Buy$81.96
Defiance AI and Power Infrastructure ETF (AIPO)N/A$28.45-0.6%N/AN/AModerate Buy$28.45
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.9721 of 5 stars		$203.951.6%0.49%31.08Buy$304.26
SK hynix (SKHY)N/A$136.36-5.1%N/AN/ABuy$252.00
Alphabet (GOOGL)
4.7621 of 5 stars		$370.444.0%0.24%18.62Buy$419.86
GE Vernova (GEV)
4.7539 of 5 stars		$982.95-0.7%0.20%28.06Moderate Buy$1,133.15
Intel (INTC)
4.6722 of 5 stars		$87.83-2.6%N/AN/AHold$107.93
ABB (ABBNY)
2.7491 of 5 stars		$96.79-1.9%0.74%34.94Hold$58.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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