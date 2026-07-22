Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.2143.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

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Insider Activity

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 17,981 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $349,191.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Capri by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,236 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Capri by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company's stock.

Capri Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:CPRI opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Capri has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Capri had a return on equity of 664.22% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.90) earnings per share. Capri's revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited NYSE: CPRI is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company's principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand's distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

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