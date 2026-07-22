Go Pro
→ Oxford Club Analyst’s Urgent AI Warning (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Capri logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Capri Holdings has a consensus analyst rating of “Hold” from 16 brokerages, with an average 12-month price target of about $24.21. The mix includes one sell, eight holds, six buys, and one strong buy.
  • Several firms recently cut their price targets on Capri, including JPMorgan, Barclays, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America, though some maintained bullish ratings such as overweight or outperform.
  • The stock was trading near $15.90, close to its 52-week low, while Capri’s latest earnings beat EPS estimates at $0.22 but revenue fell 23.1% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.2143.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capri

Insider Activity

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 17,981 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $349,191.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Capri by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,236 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Capri by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company's stock.

Capri Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:CPRI opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Capri has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Capri had a return on equity of 664.22% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.90) earnings per share. Capri's revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited NYSE: CPRI is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company's principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand's distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Capri Right Now?

Before you consider Capri, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capri wasn't on the list.

While Capri currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
name stock loses 25% of its value in one day
name stock loses 25% of its value in one day
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines