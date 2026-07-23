Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Up 7.4% - Here's What Happened

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $20.3040. 644,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,291,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAPR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Capricor Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAPR

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 25,000 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,669.10. The trade was a 75.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,658. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5,021.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,329 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,429 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,040 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company's leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capricor Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capricor Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Capricor Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here