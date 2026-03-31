Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and traded as high as $29.27. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 745,376 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAPR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. iA Financial set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $22.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAPR

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company's stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company's leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

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