Capstone Copper FY2026 EPS Forecast Reduced by Scotiabank

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS - Free Report) - Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Capstone Copper in a report issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper's current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Capstone Copper's FY2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of C$906.88 million for the quarter.

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CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Capstone Copper from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Capstone Copper from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Capstone Copper from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$16.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CS

Capstone Copper Price Performance

CS stock opened at C$12.54 on Tuesday. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$5.76 and a one year high of C$18.04. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone's main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

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