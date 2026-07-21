Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the mining company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.48% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$15.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$16.35.

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Capstone Copper Stock Up 8.8%

Shares of CS stock traded up C$1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.42. 1,545,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,873. The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.22. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 17.04%.The company had revenue of C$907.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mackenzie sold 816,200 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total value of C$10,684,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,630,000. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 15.37% of the company's stock.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone's main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

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