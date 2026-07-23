Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Mizuho

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAH. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $248.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.40.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.20. 414,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,834. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.20. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $137.75 and a twelve month high of $243.21. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 139,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $29,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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