Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells $83,101.27 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX - Get Free Report) CEO Amit Gupta sold 69,833 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $83,101.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 987,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,990.53. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Amit Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Amit Gupta sold 54,225 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $56,394.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Amit Gupta sold 62,549 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $61,923.51.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Amit Gupta sold 45,159 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $41,997.87.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Amit Gupta sold 52,049 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $46,844.10.

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Cardlytics Trading Up 4.4%

Cardlytics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.18. 2,539,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,795. The company has a market cap of $64.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.91. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.46 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 44.36% and a negative return on equity of 370.98%. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $59,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Cardlytics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore set a $1.00 price objective on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $1.75.

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About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence and marketing platform that connects advertisers with consumers through bank and credit card transaction data. The company partners with financial institutions to analyze anonymized purchase information, enabling brands to deliver highly targeted offers and rewards directly to customers' online and mobile banking channels. By leveraging real-time insights into consumer spending habits, Cardlytics helps marketers optimize campaign performance and measure return on ad spend more accurately than traditional digital advertising methods.

At the core of Cardlytics' offering is its proprietary purchase intelligence engine, which aggregates and anonymizes transaction data from partner banks and credit unions.

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