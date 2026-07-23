CareDx (CDNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect CareDx to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $113.8540 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.03 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CareDx Trading Down 2.0%

CDNA stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. CareDx has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.12 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CareDx news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 12,103 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $279,700.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,813.46. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 39,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,166,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,355,681.16. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,708. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 233,171 shares of the company's stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 79,009 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 1,213.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 287,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 265,661 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNA. William Blair raised shares of CareDx to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CareDx from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CareDx from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CareDx

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc NASDAQ: CDNA is a precision diagnostics company focused on the care of transplant patients. The firm develops and commercializes non‐invasive tests designed to detect organ transplant rejection and infection risk, helping physicians make informed management decisions throughout the post‐transplant journey.

The company's core product portfolio includes AlloMap®, a gene expression profiling test for heart transplant recipients, and AlloSure®, a donor‐derived cell‐free DNA assay used primarily in kidney transplant monitoring.

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