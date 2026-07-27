Carlsmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARL) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Carlsmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARL - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

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A number of analysts have recently commented on CARL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Carlsmed from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Carlsmed in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Carlsmed from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlsmed from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carlsmed from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on CARL

Carlsmed Stock Performance

CARL stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Carlsmed has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $293.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter. Carlsmed had a negative return on equity of 60.74% and a negative net margin of 57.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlsmed will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlsmed

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Carlsmed by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Carlsmed by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carlsmed by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,238 shares of the company's stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Carlsmed during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlsmed during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Carlsmed

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond. We are focused on becoming the standard of care for spine fusion surgery. The aprevo Technology Platform consists of artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled software solutions, and interbody implants that we custom design for each patient's unique pathology and vertebral bone topography, and single-use surgical instruments (the “aprevo Technology Platform”).

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