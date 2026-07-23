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Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • Carlyle Group was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a hold rating, even as other recent analyst moves were mixed and the overall consensus remains "Hold."
  • The stock was down 1.2% and opened at $44.08, trading below its 200-day moving average of $50.31 and well under its 12-month high of $69.85.
  • In its latest quarterly report, Carlyle missed expectations on both EPS and revenue, though it still posted a 20.95% return on equity; analysts now expect full-year earnings of $3.78 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $56.00 price target on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carlyle Group

Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CG opened at $44.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.84. Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 13.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 724,039 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,798,000 after acquiring an additional 51,224 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Carlyle Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,735,298 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $457,233,000 after purchasing an additional 117,223 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,935,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,083,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,459,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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Analyst Recommendations for Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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