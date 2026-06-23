Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 26.92%.

Get Carnival alerts: Sign Up

Carnival Stock Down 10.0%

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. Carnival has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $34.03.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Melius Research set a $36.00 target price on Carnival in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Carnival from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carnival from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Carnival from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. This trade represents a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $313,965.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,377,620.19. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 55,058 shares of company stock worth $1,524,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Carnival

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 112,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 57.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,720 shares of the company's stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Carnival

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Positive Sentiment: Carnival is benefiting from record bookings and falling oil prices, which could help improve margins and support cruising demand. Article Title

Carnival is benefiting from record bookings and falling oil prices, which could help improve margins and support cruising demand. Positive Sentiment: Investors are viewing Carnival’s upcoming earnings as a key test for the broader cruise rally, with expectations that strong operating performance could extend the recent move higher. Article Title

Investors are viewing Carnival’s upcoming earnings as a key test for the broader cruise rally, with expectations that strong operating performance could extend the recent move higher. Positive Sentiment: Some coverage suggests Carnival could still have meaningful upside if it continues delivering on bookings, pricing, and profitability. Article Title

Some coverage suggests Carnival could still have meaningful upside if it continues delivering on bookings, pricing, and profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles simply flagged Carnival as a stock to watch ahead of Tuesday’s earnings release, reinforcing that traders are waiting for fresh guidance rather than reacting to a single new catalyst. Article Title

Several articles simply flagged Carnival as a stock to watch ahead of Tuesday’s earnings release, reinforcing that traders are waiting for fresh guidance rather than reacting to a single new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Texas has launched an investigation into Carnival’s April data breach, adding legal and reputational risk at a sensitive time for the company. Article Title

Texas has launched an investigation into Carnival’s April data breach, adding legal and reputational risk at a sensitive time for the company. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts are warning that higher fuel prices could hurt Carnival’s near-term earnings, which may limit enthusiasm ahead of results. Article Title

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carnival, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carnival wasn't on the list.

While Carnival currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here