Carol Marie Sharkey Sells 6,999 Shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) insider Carol Marie Sharkey sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $182,043.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,136 shares in the company, valued at $367,677.36. This trade represents a 33.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Get Ryanair alerts: Sign Up

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.42. 1,660,166 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The business's 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.54.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 25.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 33.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,875 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 355,617 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 213,948 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10,134.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,002 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 192.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,741 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryanair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ryanair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ryanair

Key Headlines Impacting Ryanair

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryanair this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple Ryanair executives and insiders, including the CEO, CFO, and other senior leaders, disclosed stock sales on May 19 at $26.01 per share. The company said the transactions were made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards, which limits the bearish read somewhat, but the volume and number of sales may still weigh on sentiment. Article: Insider Carol Marie Sharkey sold shares

Multiple Ryanair executives and insiders, including the CEO, CFO, and other senior leaders, disclosed stock sales on May 19 at $26.01 per share. The company said the transactions were made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards, which limits the bearish read somewhat, but the volume and number of sales may still weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: A Reuters report said Europe’s airlines are facing headwinds from wars, regulation, and higher operating costs, with carriers calling for stronger EU support and cheaper sustainable fuel. That backdrop is relevant for Ryanair as a major European low-cost airline, but the story is industry-wide rather than company-specific. Article: Europe’s airlines say wars, red tape are holding them back

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryanair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryanair wasn't on the list.

While Ryanair currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here