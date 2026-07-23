Carpenter Technology (CRS) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to announce earnings of $3.09 per share and revenue of $863.3310 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $655.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.82%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Carpenter Technology Trading Up 0.0%

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $589.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $533.86 and a 200 day moving average of $436.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $228.00 and a 12-month high of $625.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $459.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $556.75.

Read Our Latest Report on CRS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total value of $5,214,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,307.84. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total transaction of $317,895.00. Following the sale, the director owned 750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,895. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,071,657 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $652,241,000 after buying an additional 327,302 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,127 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 464,985 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $147,572,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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