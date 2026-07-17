Carriage Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get Carriage Services alerts: Sign Up

Carriage Services Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE CSV opened at $38.87 on Friday. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business's 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.39 million. Carriage Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,752 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $3,753,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,699 shares of the company's stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its position in Carriage Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 17,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carriage Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carriage Services wasn't on the list.

While Carriage Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here