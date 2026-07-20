Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Reaches New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.91 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 15761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Carriage Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSV

Carriage Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $591.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.39 million. Carriage Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Carriage Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,610,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Carriage Services by 597.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,753,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 59.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 78,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 477,238 shares of the company's stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 52,889 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

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